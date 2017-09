TABLE-U.S. July industrial output unchanged

WASHINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Board report of U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally adjusted. Total Industrial: July June May July13/12 Production, Pct Change UNCH 0.2 UNCH 1.4 Previous Estimates 0.3 UNCH Production Index 98.9 98.9 98.7

July June May July‘12 Pct of Capacity Use 77.6 77.7 77.7 77.9 Previous Estimates 77.8 77.7

Pct change: July June May July13/12 Final Products -0.3 0.5 -0.2 1.3 Consumer Goods -0.5 0.6 -0.2 Business Equipment UNCH 0.4 -0.1 Nonindustrial Supplies -0.3 UNCH -0.1 Construc.Supplies 0.5 0.5 -0.6 Materials 0.4 UNCH 0.3 1.7 Manufacturing Industry -0.1 0.2 0.3 1.3 Durable Goods -0.2 0.3 0.2

Motor Vehicles/Parts -1.7 1.2 0.6 Non-Durable Goods UNCH UNCH 0.3 Mining Industry 2.1 1.0 0.1 5.7 Utilities Industry -2.1 -0.8 -1.8 -3.7 SPECIAL AGGREGATES:

Pct change: July June May July13/12 High-tech output 1.0 -0.2 1.3 5.0 Industrial output

ex high-tech UNCH 0.2 UNCH 1.3 Industrial output

ex cars/parts 0.1 0.1 UNCH 1.4 Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):

July June May

10.65 11.25 11.05 Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:

(Seasonally Adj.) July June May July‘12 Manufacturing 75.8 75.9 75.9 76.0 Durable Goods 75.6 75.9 75.9

Motor Vehicles/Parts 74.7 76.1 75.3 Non-Durable Goods 77.3 77.4 77.5 Mining 89.5 88.0 87.4 88.2 Utilities 76.2 77.8 78.5 80.0

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. July industrial output 0.3 pct

U.S. July capacity use rate 77.9 pct

U.S. July factory output 0.3 pct