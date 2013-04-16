TABLE-U.S.March industrial output rises 0.4 pct

April 16 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Board report of U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally adjusted. Total Industrial: March Feb Jan March13/12 Production, Pct Change 0.4 1.1 -0.1 3.5 Previous Estimates 0.8 0.1 Production Index 99.5 99.1 98.0
March Feb Jan March‘12 Pct of Capacity Use 78.5 78.3 77.6 77.3 Previous Estimates 78.3 77.8
Pct change: March Feb Jan March13/12 Final Products 0.8 1.2 -0.4 3.9 Consumer Goods 1.1 1.1 UNCH Business Equipment 0.1 1.9 -1.4 Nonindustrial Supplies UNCH 1.1 0.7 Construc.Supplies -1.3 2.1 1.3 Materials 0.2 0.9 UNCH 3.2 Manufacturing Industry -0.1 0.9 -0.3 2.5 Durable Goods -0.2 1.6 -0.5
Motor Vehicles/Parts 2.9 2.0 -3.9 Non-Durable Goods UNCH 0.2 0.1 Mining Industry -0.2 0.9 -0.9 3.8 Utilities Industry 5.3 2.5 2.6 10.5 SPECIAL AGGREGATES:
Pct change: March Feb Jan March13/12 High-tech output 0.2 1.1 0.6 2.7 Industrial output
ex high-tech 0.4 1.1 -0.1 3.5 Industrial output
ex cars/parts 0.3 1.0 0.1 3.1 Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):
March Feb Jan
11.05 10.68 10.29 Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:
(Seasonally Adj.) March Feb Jan March‘12 Manufacturing 76.4 76.6 76.0 75.7 Durable Goods 76.4 76.7 75.7
Motor Vehicles/Parts 76.4 74.4 73.1 Non-Durable Goods 77.8 77.9 77.8 Mining 87.5 87.9 87.4 87.8 Utilities 82.9 78.7 76.8 76.2
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Feb industrial output +0.2 pct
U.S. Feb capacity use rate 78.4 pct