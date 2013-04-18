TABLE-U.S. March leading indicators fell 0.1 pct

April 18 (Reuters) - The Conference Board index of leading, coincident and lagging indicators (2004=100) and percent changes from previous months, seasonally adjusted.

Indicators: Index March Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev)

Leading 94.7 -0.1 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.4

Coincident 105.2 -0.1 0.5 -1.0 -1.1 0.9

Lagging 118.6 0.3 0.0 1.6 1.7 0.0

Following are components of the index of leading indicators with net contributions to monthly changes.

March Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Average Workweek -0.07 0.13 -0.07 -0.07 0.13 Initial Jobless Claims -0.04 0.06 0.07 0.07 0.44 Consumer Goods Orders 0.01 0.03 0.02 0.05 -0.10 New Orders Index -0.08 0.05 -0.04 -0.04 -0.12 Nondef Cap ex-aircraft 0.02 -0.13 0.27 0.25 -0.03 Building Permits -0.13 0.12 -0.02 -0.02 0.03 Stock Prices 0.10 0.08 0.16 0.16 0.08 Leading Credit Index 0.11 0.12 0.17 0.17 0.10 Treasury Yield Curve 0.20 0.20 0.19 0.19 0.17 Consumer Expectations -0.14 -0.09 -0.14 -0.14 -0.15

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. March leading indicators +0.1 pct