TABLE-U.S. April leading indicators rose 0.6 pct

May 17 (Reuters) - The Conference Board index of leading, coincident and lagging indicators (2004=100) and percent changes from previous months, seasonally adjusted.

Indicators: Index April March (Prev) Feb (Prev)

Leading 95.0 0.6 -0.2 -0.1 0.4 0.5

Coincident 105.6 0.1 0.2 -0.1 0.5 0.5

Lagging 118.4 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.0

Following are components of the index of leading indicators with net contributions to monthly changes.

April March (Prev) Feb (Prev) Average Workweek -0.07 -0.07 -0.07 0.13 0.13 Initial Jobless Claims 0.12 -0.04 -0.04 0.06 0.06 Consumer Goods Orders 0.02 -0.13 0.01 0.00 0.03 New Orders Index -0.06 -0.08 -0.08 0.05 0.05 Nondef Cap ex-aircraft 0.04 0.03 0.02 -0.19 -0.13 Building Permits 0.42 -0.21 -0.13 0.13 0.12 Stock Prices 0.05 0.10 0.10 0.08 0.08 Leading Credit Index 0.12 0.15 0.11 0.13 0.12 Treasury Yield Curve 0.18 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 Consumer Expectations -0.09 -0.13 -0.14 -0.09 -0.09

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. April leading indicators +0.2 pct