TABLE-U.S. May leading indicators rose 0.1 pct

June 20 (Reuters) - The Conference Board index of leading, coincident and lagging indicators (2004=100) and percent changes from previous months, seasonally adjusted.

Indicators: Index May April (Prev) March (Prev)

Leading 95.2 0.1 0.8 0.6 -0.3 -0.2

Coincident 105.6 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2

Lagging 118.6 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.2

Following are components of the index of leading indicators with net contributions to monthly changes.

May April (Prev) March (Prev) Average Workweek unch unch -0.07 -0.07 -0.07 Initial Jobless Claims -0.09 0.12 0.12 -0.04 -0.04 Consumer Goods Orders unch 0.14 0.02 -0.14 -0.13 New Orders Index -0.13 -0.06 -0.06 -0.08 -0.08 Nondef Cap ex-aircraft -0.01 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.03 Building Permits -0.10 0.38 0.42 -0.21 -0.21 Stock Prices 0.17 0.05 0.05 0.10 0.10 Leading Credit Index 0.14 0.10 0.12 0.12 0.15 Treasury Yield Curve 0.20 0.18 0.18 0.20 0.20 Consumer Expectations unch -0.08 -0.09 -0.13 -0.13

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. May leading indicators +0.2 pct