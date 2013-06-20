FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. May leading indicators rose 0.1 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2013 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. May leading indicators rose 0.1 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - The Conference Board index of leading, coincident and lagging indicators (2004=100) and percent changes from previous months, seasonally adjusted.

Indicators: Index May April (Prev) March (Prev)

Leading 95.2 0.1 0.8 0.6 -0.3 -0.2

Coincident 105.6 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2

Lagging 118.6 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.2

Following are components of the index of leading indicators with net contributions to monthly changes.

May April (Prev) March (Prev) Average Workweek unch unch -0.07 -0.07 -0.07 Initial Jobless Claims -0.09 0.12 0.12 -0.04 -0.04 Consumer Goods Orders unch 0.14 0.02 -0.14 -0.13 New Orders Index -0.13 -0.06 -0.06 -0.08 -0.08 Nondef Cap ex-aircraft -0.01 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.03 Building Permits -0.10 0.38 0.42 -0.21 -0.21 Stock Prices 0.17 0.05 0.05 0.10 0.10 Leading Credit Index 0.14 0.10 0.12 0.12 0.15 Treasury Yield Curve 0.20 0.18 0.18 0.20 0.20 Consumer Expectations unch -0.08 -0.09 -0.13 -0.13

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. May leading indicators +0.2 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.