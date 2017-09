July 18 (Reuters) - The Conference Board index of leading, coincident and lagging indicators (2004=100) and percent changes from previous months, seasonally adjusted.

Indicators: Index June May (Prev) April (Prev)

Leading 95.3 0.0 0.2 0.1 0.8 0.8

Coincident 105.9 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1

Lagging 119.0 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.1

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. June leading indicators +0.3 pct