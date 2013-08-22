UPDATE1-TABLE-U.S. July leading indicators +0.6 pct

Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Conference Board index of leading, coincident and lagging indicators (2004=100) and percent changes from previous months, seasonally adjusted.

Indicators: Index July June (Prev) May (Prev)

Leading 96.0 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.2

Coincident 106.3 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.2

Lagging 118.2 -0.2 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.4

Following are components of the index of leading indicators with net contributions to monthly changes.

July June (Prev) May (Prev) Average Workweek -0.07 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Initial Jobless Claims 0.04 0.07 0.07 -0.09 -0.09 Consumer Goods Orders 0.02 -0.01 0.01 0.10 0.05 New Orders Index 0.06 -0.07 -0.07 -0.13 -0.13 Nondef Cap ex-aircraft -0.02 0.03 -0.02 0.08 0.06 Building Permits 0.08 -0.22 -0.25 -0.06 -0.06 Stock Prices 0.12 -0.05 -0.05 0.17 0.17 Leading Credit Index 0.16 0.11 0.13 0.11 0.12 Treasury Yield Curve 0.27 0.24 0.24 0.20 0.20 Consumer Expectations 0.02 0.03 0.02 -0.01 -0.01

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. July leading indicators +0.5 pct