TABLE-Revisions to building permits-Commerce Dept

July 25 (Reuters) - The Commerce Department on Thursday revised U.S. building permit data issued on July 17.

Preliminary data are also included for comparison. PERMITS JUNE (PREV) MAY (PREV) JUNE13/12 (PREV) Pct change -6.8 -7.5 -2.0 -2.0 16.9 16.1

JUNE (PREV) MAY (PREV) JUNE‘12 (PREV) Rates 918 911 985 985 785 785

JUNE (PREV) MAY (PREV) JUNE‘12 (PREV) SINGLE 625 624 620 620 501 501 MULTIPLE 293 287 365 365 284 284 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

PCT (PREV) RATE (PREV)

NORTHEAST 4.0 5.9 105 107

MIDWEST -5.2 -4.6 145 146

SOUTH -10.2 -11.2 458 453

WEST -5.0 -7.2 210 205

ACTUAL PERMITS, UNADJUSTED, IN 1,000s:

JUNE (PREV) MAY (PREV) JUNE‘12 (PREV) TOTAL UNITS 84 83 95 95 76 76

