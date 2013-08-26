TABLE-Revisions to building permits-Commerce Dept

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Commerce Department on Monday revised U.S. building permit data issued on Aug. 16.
Preliminary data are also included for comparison. PERMITS JULY (PREV) JUNE (PREV) JULY13/12 (PREV) Pct change 3.9 2.7 -6.8 -6.8 13.7 12.4
JULY (PREV) JUNE (PREV) JULY‘12 (PREV) Rates 954 943 918 918 839 839
JULY (PREV) JUNE (PREV) JULY‘12 (PREV) SINGLE 609 613 625 625 520 520 MULTIPLE 345 330 293 293 319 319 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
ACTUAL PERMITS, UNADJUSTED, IN 1,000s:
JULY (PREV) JUNE (PREV) JULY‘12 (PREV) TOTAL UNITS 88 87 84 84 74 74
