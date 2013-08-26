FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Revisions to building permits-Commerce Dept
#Market News
August 26, 2013 / 1:26 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Revisions to building permits-Commerce Dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Commerce Department on Monday revised U.S. building permit data issued on Aug. 16.

Preliminary data are also included for comparison. PERMITS JULY (PREV) JUNE (PREV) JULY13/12 (PREV) Pct change 3.9 2.7 -6.8 -6.8 13.7 12.4

JULY (PREV) JUNE (PREV) JULY‘12 (PREV) Rates 954 943 918 918 839 839

JULY (PREV) JUNE (PREV) JULY‘12 (PREV) SINGLE 609 613 625 625 520 520 MULTIPLE 345 330 293 293 319 319 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

PCT (PREV) RATE (PREV)

NORTHEAST 7.6 1.0 113 106

MIDWEST 6.2 2.8 154 149

SOUTH 0.2 1.1 459 463

WEST 8.6 7.1 228 225

ACTUAL PERMITS, UNADJUSTED, IN 1,000s:

JULY (PREV) JUNE (PREV) JULY‘12 (PREV) TOTAL UNITS 88 87 84 84 74 74

NOTE: The data is found at

