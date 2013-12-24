TABLE-Revisions to building permits-Commerce Dept

Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Commerce Department on Tuesday revised U.S. building permit data issued on Dec. 18.

Preliminary data are also included for comparison. PERMITS NOV (PREV) OCT (PREV) NOV13/12 (PREV) Pct change -2.1 -3.1 6.7 6.7 9.0 7.9

NOV (PREV) OCT (PREV) NOV‘12 (PREV) Rates 1,017 1,007 1,039 1,039 933 933

NOV (PREV) OCT (PREV) NOV‘12 (PREV) SINGLE 641 634 621 621 574 574 MULTIPLE 376 373 418 418 359 359 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

PCT (PREV) RATE (PREV)

NORTHEAST 4.9 7.8 107 110

MIDWEST -1.2 -0.6 160 161

SOUTH -5.9 -7.0 511 505

WEST 3.0 -0.4 239 231

ACTUAL PERMITS, UNADJUSTED, IN 1,000s:

NOV (PREV) OCT (PREV) NOV‘12 (PREV) TOTAL UNITS 72 71 90 90 69 69

NOTE: The data is found at