TABLE-U.S. Feb industrial output revised to +0.8 pct
March 22, 2013 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Feb industrial output revised to +0.8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Friday issued annual revised estimates to its U.S. industrial output and capacity use data.

In the following, “Output” is industrial production percent change in a month or year, and “Cap Use” is percent of total industry capacity use in a month or year. Monthly data is seasonally adjusted, annual data is not (2007=100).

TOTAL

Output--Rev from Cap Use--Rev from Feb‘13 0.8 0.7 78.3 79.6 Jan‘13 0.1 UNCH 77.8 79.2 Dec‘12 0.1 0.3 77.8 79.3 Nov‘12 1.2 1.5 77.8 79.2 Oct‘12 -0.1 -0.2 77.0 78.1 Sep‘12 0.2 0.2 77.2 78.4

MANUFACTURING

Output--Rev from Cap Use--Rev from Feb‘13 0.6 0.8 76.6 78.3 Jan‘13 -0.2 -0.3 76.2 77.8 Dec‘12 0.9 1.3 76.4 78.2 Nov‘12 1.4 1.7 75.8 77.3 Oct‘12 -0.4 -0.7 74.9 76.1 Sep‘12 0.1 UNCH 75.3 76.8

TOTAL

Output--Rev from Cap Use--Rev from 2012 3.6 3.7 77.6 78.8 2011 3.4 4.1 76.5 76.8 2010 5.7 5.4 74.0 73.7

NOTES:

The Fed issued annual revisions to industrial production and capacity use rates from 1972 through February 2013, with the greater impact on more recent years.

Initial estimates for February industrial production and capacity use were issued on March 15. The data for March is scheduled for release on April 16.

The Fed posted its annual revisions to industrial output and capacity use on Web site www.federalreserve.gov/releases/G17.

