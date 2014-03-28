TABLE-U.S. Feb industrial output unrevised at +0.6 pct

March 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Friday issued annual revised estimates to its U.S. industrial output and capacity use data.

In the following, “Output” is industrial production percent change in a month or year, and “Cap Use” is percent of total industry capacity use in a month or year. Monthly data is seasonally adjusted, annual data is not (2007=100).

TOTAL

Output--Rev from Cap Use--Rev from Feb‘14 0.6 0.6 78.4 78.8 Jan‘14 -0.1 -0.2 78.1 78.5 Dec‘13 unch unch 78.4 78.8 Nov‘13 0.6 0.8 78.5 78.9 Oct‘13 0.2 0.2 78.2 78.4 Sep‘13 0.7 0.6 78.3 78.4

MANUFACTURING

Output--Rev from Cap Use--Rev from Feb‘14 0.9 0.8 76.0 76.4 Jan‘14 -0.9 -0.9 75.5 75.9 Dec‘13 0.1 0.2 76.3 76.7 Nov‘13 0.3 0.4 76.4 76.7 Oct‘13 0.4 0.5 76.4 76.5 Sep‘13 0.3 0.2 76.2 76.3

TOTAL

Output--Rev from Cap Use--Rev from 2013 2.9 2.6 77.9 78.1 2012 3.8 3.6 77.3 77.6 2011 3.3 3.4 76.3 76.5

NOTES:

The Fed issued annual revisions to industrial production and capacity use rates from 1972 through February 2014, with the greater impact on more recent years.

Initial estimates for February industrial production and capacity use were issued on March 17. The data for March is scheduled for release on April 16.

The Fed posted its annual revisions to industrial output and capacity use on Web site www.federalreserve.gov/releases/G17.