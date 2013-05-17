TABLE-U.S. March factory orders revised to -4.9 pct

May 17 (Reuters) - The Commerce Department on Friday issued annual benchmark revisions to U.S. factory orders and durable goods figures.

Following are seasonally adjusted figures for key components of U.S. March and February factory orders and durable goods. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev) Factory Orders -4.9 -4.0 3.9 1.9

Ex-Transport. -3.0 -2.0 1.1 -0.7

Ex-Defense -4.2 -3.5 3.5 1.5 Durables -6.9 -5.8 6.4 4.3 Nondef Cap Ex-Aircraft -0.6 0.9 -4.8 -4.8 Durables Ex-Transport -2.9 -1.5 -0.2 -1.8 Durables Ex-Defense -5.6 -4.8 5.4 3.4 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev) Factory Orders 468.025 467.288 492.026 486.809

Ex-Transport. 406.086 404.814 418.773 413.238

Ex-Defense 460.300 460.810 480.715 477.513 Durables 213.010 215.960 228.834 229.373 Nondef Cap Ex-Aircraft 65.573 64.934 65.980 64.364 Durables Ex-Transport 151.071 153.486 155.581 155.802 Durables Ex-Defense 205.285 209.482 217.523 220.077

NOTES:

The department issued annual benchmark revisions to U.S. factory orders and durable goods through March 2013.

Preliminary U.S. March factory orders and revised March durable goods orders were released on May 3.

The department will issue preliminary April durable goods orders on May 24. It will release April preliminary factory orders and revised durable goods orders on June 5.

The full annual revisions are available on the Census Bureau’s Web site