TABLE-U.S. March factory orders revised to +0.9 pct

May 15 (Reuters) - The Commerce Department on Thursday issued annual benchmark revisions to U.S. factory orders and durable goods figures.

Following are seasonally adjusted figures for key components of U.S. March factory orders and durable goods. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Mar (Prev) Factory Orders 0.9 1.1

Ex-Transport. 0.4 0.6

Ex-Defense 0.5 0.7 Durables 2.5 2.9 Nondef Cap Ex-Aircraft 2.9 3.5 Durables Ex-Transport 2.1 2.4 Durables Ex-Defense 1.9 2.2

NOTES:

The department issued annual benchmark revisions to U.S. factory orders and durable goods from 1992 through March 2014.

Preliminary U.S. March factory orders and revised March durable goods orders were released on May 2.

The department will issue preliminary April durable goods orders on May 27. It will release April preliminary factory orders and revised durable goods orders on June 3.

The full annual revisions are available on the Census Bureau's Web site here