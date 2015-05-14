TABLE-U.S. March factory orders unrevised at +2.1 pct

May 14 (Reuters) - The Commerce Department on Thursday issued annual benchmark revisions to U.S. factory orders and durable goods figures.

Following are seasonally adjusted figures for key components of U.S. March factory orders and durable goods. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Mar (Prev) Factory Orders 2.1 2.1

Ex-Transport. -0.1 unch

Ex-Defense 1.4 1.3 Durables 4.7 4.4 Nondef Cap Ex-Aircraft 0.6 0.1 Durables Ex-Transport 0.3 0.4 Durables Ex-Defense 3.4 2.9 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO:

Mar (Prev)

1.34 1.35

NOTES:

The department issued annual benchmark revisions to U.S. factory orders and durable goods through March 2015.

Preliminary U.S. March factory orders and revised March durable goods orders were released on May 4.

The department will issue preliminary April durable goods orders on May 26. It will release April preliminary factory orders and revised durable goods orders on June 2.

The full annual revisions are available on the Census Bureau's Web site here