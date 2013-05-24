FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Revisions to building permits-Commerce Dept
#Market News
May 24, 2013 / 12:16 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Revisions to building permits-Commerce Dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - The Commerce Department on Friday revised U.S. building permit data issued on May 16.

Preliminary data are also included for comparison. PCT CHANGE Apr (Prev) Mar (Prev) Apr‘13/12 (Prev) Permits 12.9 14.3 -6.5 -6.5 34.2 35.8 RATES Apr (Prev) Mar (Prev) Apr‘12 (Prev) Permits 1,005 1,017 890 890 749 749 PERMITS Apr (Prev) Mar (Prev) Apr‘12 (Prev) Single 614 617 599 599 484 484 Multiple 391 400 291 291 265 265

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Pct (Prev) Rate (Prev) Northeast -1.0 -2.0 99 98 Midwest 18.7 22.3 165 170 South 14.4 16.0 515 522 West 12.4 12.9 226 227

Actual Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Apr (Prev) Mar (Prev) Apr‘12 (Prev)

91 92 76 76 64 64

NOTE: The data is found at

