TABLE-Revisions to building permits-Commerce Dept
June 26, 2013 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Revisions to building permits-Commerce Dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - The Commerce Department on Wednesday revised U.S. building permit data issued on June 18.

Preliminary data are also included for comparison. PCT CHANGE May (Prev) Apr (Prev) May‘13/12 (Prev) Permits -2.0 -3.1 12.9 12.9 22.2 20.8 RATES May (Prev) Apr (Prev) May‘12 (Prev) Permits 985 974 1,005 1,005 806 806 PERMITS May (Prev) Apr (Prev) May‘12 (Prev) Single 620 622 614 614 499 499 Multiple 365 352 391 391 307 307

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Pct (Prev) Rate (Prev) Northeast 2.0 4.0 101 103 Midwest -7.3 -6.1 153 155 South -1.0 -3.3 510 498 West -2.2 -3.5 221 218

Actual Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

May (Prev) Apr (Prev) May‘12 (Prev)

95 93 91 91 78 78

NOTE: The data is found at

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
