TABLE-U.S. Sept industrial output rises 0.6 pct

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Board report of U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally adjusted. Total Industrial: Sept Aug July Sept13/12 Production, Pct Change 0.6 0.4 -0.1 3.2 Previous Estimates 0.4 UNCH Production Index 100.0 99.5 99.1

Sept Aug July Sept‘12 Pct of Capacity Use 78.3 77.9 77.7 77.2 Previous Estimates 77.8 77.6

Pct change: Sept Aug July Sept13/12 Final Products 0.9 0.3 -0.8 2.4 Consumer Goods 0.8 0.2 -0.8 Business Equipment 1.2 0.5 -0.8 Nonindustrial Supplies 0.7 0.2 0.2 Construc.Supplies 0.6 0.3 0.5 Materials 0.3 0.5 0.4 3.7 Manufacturing Industry 0.1 0.5 -0.4 2.6 Durable Goods 0.5 1.2 -0.6

Motor Vehicles/Parts 2.0 5.2 -5.2 Non-Durable Goods -0.3 -0.1 -0.2 Mining Industry 0.2 0.6 1.6 6.6 Utilities Industry 4.4 -0.9 -0.2 2.5 SPECIAL AGGREGATES:

Pct change: Sept Aug July Sept13/12 High-tech output -0.8 0.9 1.4 7.3 Industrial output

ex high-tech 0.6 0.4 -0.1 3.1 Industrial output

ex cars/parts 0.5 0.2 0.2 2.8 Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):

Sept Aug July

11.55 11.16 10.03 Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:

(Seasonally Adj.) Sept Aug July Sept‘12 Manufacturing 76.1 76.1 75.8 75.3 Durable Goods 76.4 76.2 75.5

Motor Vehicles/Parts 77.1 75.7 72.0 Non-Durable Goods 77.0 77.3 77.5 Mining 90.0 90.1 89.9 88.0 Utilities 79.3 75.9 76.7 78.1

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Sept. industrial output +0.4 pct

U.S. Sept. capacity use rate 78.0 pct

U.S. Sept. factory output +0.4 pct

NOTE:

The September report was delayed from Oct. 17 due to insufficient data collection resulting from a partial government shutdown.