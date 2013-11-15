FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Oct industrial output falls 0.1 pct
#Market News
November 15, 2013 / 2:15 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Oct industrial output falls 0.1 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Board report of U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally adjusted. Total Industrial: Oct Sept Aug Oct13/12 Production, Pct Change -0.1 0.7 0.5 3.2 Previous Estimates 0.6 0.4 Production Index 100.0 100.1 99.5

Oct Sept Aug Oct‘12 Pct of Capacity Use 78.1 78.3 77.9 77.0 Previous Estimates 78.3 77.9

Pct change: Oct Sept Aug Oct13/12 Final Products UNCH 0.9 0.5 3.1 Consumer Goods -0.1 0.8 0.3 Business Equipment 0.2 1.1 0.7 Nonindustrial Supplies 0.2 0.8 0.3 Construc.Supplies 0.3 1.0 0.4 Materials -0.4 0.4 0.5 3.1 Manufacturing Industry 0.3 0.1 0.7 3.3 Durable Goods 0.3 0.5 1.4

Motor Vehicles/Parts -1.3 1.9 5.2 Non-Durable Goods 0.3 -0.4 UNCH Mining Industry -1.6 1.0 0.3 4.8 Utilities Industry -1.1 4.5 -0.9 0.2 SPECIAL AGGREGATES:

Pct change: Oct Sept Aug Oct13/12 High-tech output 1.2 -0.4 0.5 5.5 Industrial output

ex high-tech -0.2 0.7 0.5 3.2 Industrial output

ex cars/parts -0.1 0.6 0.2 2.9 Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):

Oct Sept Aug

11.08 11.52 11.16 Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:

(Seasonally Adj.) Oct Sept Aug Oct‘12 Manufacturing 76.2 76.1 76.1 74.9 Durable Goods 76.6 76.6 76.4

Motor Vehicles/Parts 75.9 77.0 75.7 Non-Durable Goods 77.1 76.9 77.3 Mining 88.7 90.5 90.0 88.3 Utilities 78.3 79.2 75.9 78.9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
