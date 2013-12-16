TABLE-U.S. Nov industrial output rises 1.1 pct

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Board report of U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally adjusted. Total Industrial: Nov Oct Sept Nov13/12 Production, Pct Change 1.1 0.1 0.5 3.2 Previous Estimates -0.1 0.7 Production Index 101.3 100.2 100.1
Nov Oct Sept Nov‘12 Pct of Capacity Use 79.0 78.2 78.3 77.9 Previous Estimates 78.1 78.3
Pct change: Nov Oct Sept Nov13/12 Final Products 0.9 UNCH 0.9 2.4 Consumer Goods 1.5 -0.1 0.8 Business Equipment -0.5 0.2 1.1 Nonindustrial Supplies 0.9 0.3 0.8 Construc.Supplies 0.6 0.6 1.0 Materials 1.4 0.2 0.1 3.8 Manufacturing Industry 0.6 0.5 0.1 2.9 Durable Goods 0.8 0.6 0.4
Motor Vehicles/Parts 3.4 -1.3 1.8 Non-Durable Goods 0.5 0.4 -0.3 Mining Industry 1.7 -1.5 0.8 5.2 Utilities Industry 3.9 -0.3 3.2 2.8 SPECIAL AGGREGATES:
Pct change: Nov Oct Sept Nov13/12 High-tech output 1.9 1.5 -1.3 6.9 Industrial output
ex high-tech 1.1 0.1 0.6 3.1 Industrial output
ex cars/parts 1.0 0.2 0.5 3.0 Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):
Nov Oct Sept
11.61 11.10 11.48 Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:
(Seasonally Adj.) Nov Oct Sept Nov‘12 Manufacturing 76.8 76.4 76.2 75.8 Durable Goods 77.3 76.9 76.6
Motor Vehicles/Parts 78.4 75.9 77.0 Non-Durable Goods 77.6 77.2 77.0 Mining 89.7 88.6 90.2 89.0 Utilities 81.0 78.0 78.3 79.4
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Nov. industrial output +0.5 pct
U.S. Nov. capacity use rate 78.4 pct
U.S. Nov. factory output +0.4 pct