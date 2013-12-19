FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Nov leading indicators rise 0.8 pct
December 19, 2013 / 3:20 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Nov leading indicators rise 0.8 pct

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Conference Board index of leading, coincident and lagging indicators (2004=100) and percent changes from previous months, seasonally adjusted.

Indicators: Index Nov Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev)

Leading 98.3 0.8 0.1 0.2 1.0 0.9

Coincident 107.2 0.4 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.3

Lagging 119.9 unch 0.3 0.3 0.6 0.5

Following are components of the index of leading indicators with net contributions to monthly changes.

Nov Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev) Average Workweek 0.07 unch unch unch unch Initial Jobless Claims 0.27 -0.46 -0.46 0.26 0.26 Consumer Goods Orders 0.01 0.04 0.01 0.10 0.08 New Orders Index 0.17 0.11 0.11 0.10 0.10 Nondef Cap ex-aircraft 0.04 -0.03 0.03 -0.06 -0.06 Building Permits -0.10 0.20 0.19 0.16 0.16 Stock Prices 0.14 0.08 0.08 0.04 0.04 Leading Credit Index 0.15 0.14 0.16 0.13 0.15 Treasury Yield Curve 0.29 0.28 0.28 0.30 0.30 Consumer Expectations -0.12 -0.16 -0.16 -0.01 -0.01

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Nov. leading indicators +0.7 pct

