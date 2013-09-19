FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Aug leading indicators up +0.7 pct
September 19, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Aug leading indicators up +0.7 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Conference Board index of leading, coincident and lagging indicators (2004=100) and percent changes from previous months, seasonally adjusted.

Indicators: Index Aug July (Prev) June (Prev)

Leading 96.6 0.7 0.5 0.6 unch unch

Coincident 106.3 0.2 0.1 0.2 unch 0.1

Lagging 118.6 0.3 -0.1 -0.2 0.3 0.2

Following are components of the index of leading indicators with net contributions to monthly changes.

Aug July (Prev) June (Prev) Average Workweek 0.13 -0.07 -0.07 unch unch Initial Jobless Claims 0.13 0.04 0.04 0.07 0.07 Consumer Goods Orders 0.01 0.01 0.02 -0.03 -0.01 New Orders Index 0.16 0.06 0.06 -0.07 -0.07 Nondef Cap ex-aircraft 0.08 -0.16 -0.02 0.04 0.03 Building Permits -0.12 0.12 0.08 -0.22 -0.22 Stock Prices unch 0.12 0.12 -0.05 -0.05 Leading Credit Index 0.13 0.15 0.16 0.11 0.11 Treasury Yield Curve 0.29 0.27 0.27 0.24 0.24 Consumer Expectations unch 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.03

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. August leading indicators +0.6 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
