TABLE-U.S. Sept leading indicators +0.7 pct
November 6, 2013 / 3:26 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Conference Board index of leading, coincident and lagging indicators (2004=100) and percent changes from previous months, seasonally adjusted.

Indicators: Index Sept Aug (Prev) July (Prev)

Leading 97.1 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.4 0.5

Coincident 106.6 0.2 0.3 0.2 unch 0.1

Lagging 119.3 0.6 0.3 0.3 -0.1 -0.1

Following are components of the index of leading indicators with net contributions to monthly changes.

Sept Aug (Prev) July (Prev) Average Workweek -0.07 0.13 0.13 -0.07 -0.07 Initial Jobless Claims 0.26 0.13 0.13 0.04 0.04 Consumer Goods Orders 0.08 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.01 New Orders Index 0.10 0.16 0.16 0.06 0.06 Nondef Cap ex-aircraft -0.06 0.04 0.08 -0.14 -0.16 Building Permits* 0.01 -0.09 -0.12 0.12 0.12 Stock Prices 0.04 unch unch 0.12 0.12 Leading Credit Index 0.14 0.10 0.13 0.11 0.15 Treasury Yield Curve 0.30 0.29 0.29 0.27 0.27 Consumer Expectations -0.01 unch unch 0.02 0.02

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Sept. leading indicators +0.6 pct

NOTE:

The September report, originally schedule for release on Oct. 18, was delayed because the data needed to construct the index was unavailable due to the partial shutdown of the U.S. government.

* Statistical imputation. Due to the U.S. government shutdown in October, building permits data for September will not be available until later this month.

