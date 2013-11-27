FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Oct leading indicators +0.2 pct
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 27, 2013 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Oct leading indicators +0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Conference Board index of leading, coincident and lagging indicators (2004=100) and percent changes from previous months, seasonally adjusted.

Indicators: Index Oct Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev)

Leading 97.5 0.2 0.9 0.7 0.7 0.7

Coincident 106.9 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.3

Lagging 119.7 0.3 0.5 0.6 0.2 0.3

Following are components of the index of leading indicators with net contributions to monthly changes.

Oct Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev) Average Workweek unch unch -0.07 0.13 0.13 Initial Jobless Claims -0.46 0.26 0.26 0.13 0.13 Consumer Goods Orders 0.01 0.08 0.08 0.02 0.02 New Orders Index 0.11 0.10 0.10 0.16 0.16 Nondef Cap ex-aircraft 0.03 -0.06 -0.06 0.04 0.04 Building Permits 0.19 0.16 0.01 -0.09 -0.09 Stock Prices 0.08 0.04 0.04 unch unch Leading Credit Index 0.16 0.15 0.14 0.09 0.10 Treasury Yield Curve 0.28 0.30 0.30 0.29 0.29 Consumer Expectations -0.16 -0.01 -0.01 0.01 unch

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Oct. leading indicators unchanged

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.