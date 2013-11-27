TABLE-U.S. Oct leading indicators +0.2 pct

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Conference Board index of leading, coincident and lagging indicators (2004=100) and percent changes from previous months, seasonally adjusted.

Indicators: Index Oct Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev)

Leading 97.5 0.2 0.9 0.7 0.7 0.7

Coincident 106.9 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.3

Lagging 119.7 0.3 0.5 0.6 0.2 0.3

Following are components of the index of leading indicators with net contributions to monthly changes.

Oct Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev) Average Workweek unch unch -0.07 0.13 0.13 Initial Jobless Claims -0.46 0.26 0.26 0.13 0.13 Consumer Goods Orders 0.01 0.08 0.08 0.02 0.02 New Orders Index 0.11 0.10 0.10 0.16 0.16 Nondef Cap ex-aircraft 0.03 -0.06 -0.06 0.04 0.04 Building Permits 0.19 0.16 0.01 -0.09 -0.09 Stock Prices 0.08 0.04 0.04 unch unch Leading Credit Index 0.16 0.15 0.14 0.09 0.10 Treasury Yield Curve 0.28 0.30 0.30 0.29 0.29 Consumer Expectations -0.16 -0.01 -0.01 0.01 unch

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Oct. leading indicators unchanged