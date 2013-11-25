CORRECTED-TABLE-U.S. Oct pending home sales fall 0.6 pct

(Corrects regional breakdown) WASHINGTON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - National Association of Realtors monthly index of pending sales of existing U.S. homes, seasonally adjusted. Oct Sept SeptPrev Oct'12 Pending index 102.1 102.7 101.6 103.8 Oct Sept SeptPrev Oct'13/12 Pct change -0.6 -4.6 -5.6 -1.6 Pending home sales indices by region, adjusted: Oct Sept Oct'12 Northeast 85.8 83.5 79.4 Midwest 104.1 102.9 100.9 South 114.5 115.4 116.3 West 93.3 97.3 106.1 FORECAST: Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast: U.S. Oct pending home sales +1.3 pct