FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-TABLE-U.S. Oct pending home sales fall 0.6 pct
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 25, 2013 / 3:00 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-U.S. Oct pending home sales fall 0.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects regional breakdown)
    WASHINGTON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - National Association of
Realtors monthly index of pending sales of existing U.S. homes,
seasonally adjusted.
    
                    Oct    Sept  SeptPrev    Oct'12 
 Pending index    102.1   102.7    101.6       103.8
                    Oct    Sept  SeptPrev   Oct'13/12 
 Pct change        -0.6    -4.6     -5.6       -1.6
    Pending home sales indices by region, adjusted:  
                Oct     Sept    Oct'12 
 Northeast     85.8     83.5     79.4 
 Midwest      104.1    102.9    100.9 
 South        114.5    115.4    116.3 
 West          93.3     97.3    106.1 
    FORECAST: 
    Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast: 
    U.S. Oct pending home sales +1.3 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.