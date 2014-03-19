FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Federal Reserve economic forecasts
#Market News
March 19, 2014 / 6:00 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Federal Reserve economic forecasts

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. economic forecasts issued by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

(All figures Q4 over Q4, except jobless rate, which is Q4 average, and all figures in percent) APPROPRIATE TIMING OF FIRST FED FUNDS RATE HIKE (NUMBER OF POLICYMAKERS)

MARCH DEC SEPT JUNE MARCH 2014 1 2 3 3 4 2015 13 12 12 14 13 2016 2 3 2 1 1

NOTE: Median view of appropriate Federal funds rate at end-2015 is 1.00 oct (pvs 0.75 pct), end-2016 is 2.25 pct (pvs 1.75 pct), longer-run is 4.00 pct (pvs 4.00 pct)

CENTRAL TENDENCY FORECASTS

Longer

Real GDP 2014 2015 2016 Run

March 2.8 to 3.0 3.0 to 3.2 2.5 to 3.0 2.2 to 2.3 Dec 2.8 to 3.2 3.0 to 3.4 2.5 to 3.2 2.2 to 2.4 Unemployment March 6.1 to 6.3 5.6 to 5.9 5.2 to 5.6 5.2 to 5.6 Dec 6.3 to 6.6 5.8 to 6.1 5.3 to 5.8 5.2 to 5.8 PCE Price Index March 1.5 to 1.6 1.5 to 2.0 1.7 to 2.0 2.0 Dec 1.4 to 1.6 1.5 to 2.0 1.7 to 2.0 2.0 Core PCE index March 1.4 to 1.6 1.7 to 2.0 1.8 to 2.0 N/A Dec 1.4 to 1.6 1.6 to 2.0 1.8 to 2.0 N/A

RANGE OF FOMC PARTICIPANTS’ PROJECTIONS

Longer Real GDP 2014 2015 2016 Run March 2.1 to 3.0 2.2 to 3.5 2.2 to 3.4 1.8 to 2.4 Dec 2.2 to 3.3 2.2 to 3.6 2.1 to 3.5 1.8 to 2.5 Unemployment March 6.0 to 6.5 5.4 to 5.9 5.1 to 5.8 5.2 to 6.0 Dec 6.2 to 6.7 5.5 to 6.2 5.0 to 6.0 5.2 to 6.0 PCE price index March 1.3 to 1.8 1.5 to 2.4 1.6 to 2.0 2.0 Dec 1.3 to 1.8 1.4 to 2.3 1.6 to 2.2 2.0 Core PCE index March 1.3 to 1.8 1.5 to 2.4 1.6 to 2.0 N/A Dec 1.3 to 1.8 1.5 to 2.3 1.6 to 2.2 N/A

Notes:

N/A-not available

Prior forecasts were released on Dec. 18, 2013.

The U.S. central bank has said the longer-run projections for growth and unemployment may be interpreted as estimates of rates that appear sustainable in the long run.

The long-run inflation projection may be interpreted as the rate Fed officials see as consistent with their dual objectives of maximum sustainable employment and price stability.

