TABLE-U.S. Jan industrial output falls 0.3 pct
#Market News
February 14, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Jan industrial output falls 0.3 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Board report of U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally adjusted. Total Industrial: Jan Dec Nov Jan14/13 Production, Pct Change -0.3 0.3 0.7 2.9 Previous Estimates 0.3 1.0 Production Index 101.0 101.4 101.0

Jan Dec Nov Jan‘13 Pct of Capacity Use 78.5 78.9 78.8 77.7 Previous Estimates 79.2 79.1

Pct change: Jan Dec Nov Jan14/13 Final Products -0.4 0.3 0.4 2.5 Consumer Goods -0.5 0.6 0.7 Business Equipment -0.1 -0.7 -0.4 Nonindustrial Supplies -0.3 -0.1 0.5 Construc.Supplies -1.0 -0.6 0.4 Materials -0.3 0.5 1.0 3.4 Manufacturing Industry -0.8 0.3 0.3 1.3 Durable Goods -0.8 -0.5 0.7

Motor Vehicles/Parts -5.0 0.1 3.4 Non-Durable Goods -0.8 1.2 UNCH Mining Industry -0.9 1.8 0.9 6.7 Utilities Industry 4.1 -1.4 2.9 9.3 SPECIAL AGGREGATES:

Pct change: Jan Dec Nov Jan14/13 High-tech output 0.2 -0.3 0.8 6.3 Industrial output

ex high-tech -0.3 0.3 0.7 2.8 Industrial output

ex cars/parts -0.1 0.3 0.5 2.9 Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):

Jan Dec Nov

10.62 11.63 11.56 Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:

(Seasonally Adj.) Jan Dec Nov Jan‘13 Manufacturing 76.0 76.7 76.6 76.2 Durable Goods 76.0 76.8 77.4

Motor Vehicles/Parts 74.3 78.4 78.4 Non-Durable Goods 77.4 78.1 77.2 Mining 89.2 90.3 89.1 87.3 Utilities 83.3 80.1 81.3 76.9

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Jan. industrial output +0.3 pct

U.S. Jan. capacity use rate 79.3 pct

U.S. Jan. factory output +0.1 pct

