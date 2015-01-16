FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-U.S. Nov net capital outflow $6.3 bln
#Market News
January 16, 2015 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-U.S. Nov net capital outflow $6.3 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds missing numbers)

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Department international capital (TIC) data, in billions of dollars except where noted. Figures are not seasonally adjusted. {TAB} Monthly net Nov Oct Sept TIC Flows -6.3 179.5 -61.4 Private -2.9 167.7 -52.7 Official -3.4 11.9 -8.6 Net foreign buys of long-term securities 21.0 -14.9 148.8 Stock swaps, other -12.6 -13.5 -11.6 Long-term securities transactions 33.5 -1.4 160.4 Domestic Securities, purchased net 59.2 -15.0 94.2 Private 53.0 -15.4 79.7 Official 6.2 0.5 14.6 Total net foreign buys of: Treasuries -4.8 0.5 48.1 Agencies 33.3 3.9 21.0 Equities 5.8 -27.2 4.4 Corporates 25.0 7.9 20.7 Holdings of major foreign holders of Treasuries China, Mainland 1250.4 1252.7 1266.3 Japan 1241.5 1222.4 1221.8 Belgium 335.7 348.1 353.9 Carib Bkg Ctrs 331.5 324.9 315.0 Oil Exporters 278.9 281.8 279.4 Brazil 264.2 261.7 262.3 Switzerland 183.8 184.3 186.2 United Kingdom 174.5 171.3 167.9

Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
