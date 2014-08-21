FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. July existing home sales rise 2.4 pct
August 21, 2014

TABLE-U.S. July existing home sales rise 2.4 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) July June JunePrev May July‘13 Total Existing Homes 5.15 5.03 5.04 4.91 5.38 Single Family 4.55 4.43 4.43 4.32 4.75 Condos/Co-ops 0.600 0.600 0.610 0.590 0.630 Units Sold, Pct Change July June JunePrev July14/13 Total Existing Homes 2.4 2.4 2.6 -4.3 Single Family 2.7 2.5 2.5 -4.2 Condos/Co-ops 0.0 1.7 3.4 -4.8

July June JunePrev May July‘13 Total Median Price 222.9 222.0 223.3 212.0 212.4 Median Pct Change 0.4 4.7 5.3 4.9 Average Price 268.7 268.1 269.1 259.4 259.0 Average Pct Change 0.2 3.4 3.7 3.7 Units Available (mlns) 2.370 2.290 2.300 2.250 2.240 Months’ Worth of Supply 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.0

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. July existing home sales at 5.02 mln unit rate

