Fed's George says Congress could adjust rules for small banks
September 23, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's George says Congress could adjust rules for small banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Congress could adjust financial reform rules to more fairly deal with community banks, a top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday.

“Legislative fixes have come about after laws have been put in place, you have time to see how they work. I would not close the door on that as an option,” Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George told a conference after delivering an address in which she criticized regulations that treated community banks the same as large banks.

But she acknowledged that such an effort would face challenges. “I think we often find ourselves where we can’t control the levers,” she said.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Andrea Ricci

