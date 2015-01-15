REFILE-Total money market mutual funds fall by $9.03 billion in latest week-ICI

(Corrects day to Thursday in first paragraph)

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Investment Company Institute on Thursday issued the following money market mutual fund assets report:

”Total money market fund assets1 decreased by $9.03 billion to $2.71 trillion for the week ended Wednesday, January 14, theInvestment Company Institute reported today. Among taxable money market funds, Treasury funds (including agency and repo) increased by $890 million and prime funds decreased by $7.47 billion. Tax-exempt money market funds decreased by $2.46 billion.

Retail:2 Assets of retail money market funds decreased by $6.57 billion to $909.42 billion. Among retail funds, Treasury money market fund assets decreased by $920 million to $197.82 billion, prime money market fund assets decreased by $4.26 billion to $520.17 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets decreased by $1.39 billion to $191.44 billion.

Institutional:2 Assets of institutional money market funds decreased by $2.47 billion to $1.80 trillion. Among institutional funds, Treasury money market fund assets increased by $1.81 billion to $793.71 billion, prime money market fund assets decreased by $3.21 billion to $930.17 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets decreased by $1.07 billion to $72.00 billion.

ICI reports money market fund assets to the Federal Reserve each week. Data for previous weeks reflect revisions due to data adjustments, reclassifications, and changes in the number of funds reporting. Weekly money market assets for the last 20 weeks are available on the ICI website.

1 Data for exchange-traded funds and funds that invest primarily in other mutual funds were excluded from the series.

2 ICI classifies funds and share classes as institutional or retail based on language in the fund prospectus. Retail funds are sold primarily to the general public and include funds sold predominantly to employer-sponsored retirement plans and variable annuities. Institutional funds are sold primarily to institutional investors or institutional accounts purchased by or through an institution such as an employer, trustee, or fiduciary on behalf of its clients, employees, or owners. For a detailed description of ICI classifications, please see ICI’s New Open-End Investment Objective Definitions.”