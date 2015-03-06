RPT-TABLE-U.S. Feb nonfarm payrolls rise by 295,000

March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change Feb Jan (Prev) Dec in Nonfarm Payrolls 295 239 257 329 Jobless Rate (Pct) 5.5 Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

Feb Jan (Prev) Avg Weekly Hours 34.6 34.6 34.6 Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.78 24.75 24.75

Pct change 0.1 0.5 Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

Feb Jan (Prev) Total Private 288 237 267 Manufacturing 8 21 22 Government 7 2 -10 (TAB)

Feb Jan U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 11.0 11.3

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Feb.:

Nonfarm payrolls +240,000

Private payrolls: +229,000

Factory payrolls: +12,000

Jobless rate: 5.6 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.6 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A-not available

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.