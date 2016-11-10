BRIEF-Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal: M.East needs reassurance from Trump -CNBC

Nov 10 (Reuters) -

* Saudi's Prince Alwaleed bin Talal says he sees better growth to come from Twitter

* Saudi Alwaleed bin Talal says Middle East needs some reassurance that trump will consider the Arab world his ally -CNBC

* Saudi Alwaleed bin Talal says plans to meet with Trump in u.s. Soon -CNBC

* Saudi Alwaleed bin Talal says Twitter's ties with sports leagues is helping to increase users

* Saudi Alwaleed bin Talal says he expects to put disputes with trump behind him -CNBC

* Saudi Alwaleed bin Talal says it appears Trump has retracted his attacks on Muslims

* Saudi's Alwaleed bin Talal says the era of oil may not be ending imminently, but sees change in next 20-30 years