RPT-TABLE-U.S. December pending home sales rise 1.6 pct

(Repeats to cover alerts) WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - National Association of Realtors monthly index of pending sales of existing U.S. homes, seasonally adjusted. Dec Nov Nov Prev Dec'15 Pending index 109.0 107.3 107.3 108.7 Dec Nov Nov Prev Dec'16/15 Pct change 1.6 -2.5 -2.5 0.3 Pending home sales indices by region, adjusted: Dec Nov Dec'15 Northeast 96.4 98.0 97.6 Midwest 102.7 103.5 106.3 South 121.3 118.5 120.7 West 106.1 101.0 101.0 FORECAST: Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast: U.S. Dec. pending home sales +1.0 pct