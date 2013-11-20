Economist Mateusz Szczurek to be new Polish finance minister

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Wednesday appointed Mateusz Szczurek, an economist with the Polish unit of ING group, as new finance minister.

He said Szczurek has the same views on economic policy as the man he replaces, Jacek Rostowski.

In other changes, Tusk appointed deputy finance minister Maciej Grabowski as new environment minister, whose responsibilities include shale gas policy. Regional Development Minister Elzbieta Bienkowska was promoted to the rank of deputy prime minister. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Christian Lowe)