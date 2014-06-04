FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's zloty strongest in a year after euro entry talk
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 4, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 3 years ago

Poland's zloty strongest in a year after euro entry talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 4 (Reuters) - Poland’s zloty hit a one-year high on Wednesday to trade at 4.1288 against the euro after leading policymakers in Poland said that a euro entry debate should start after 2015 parliamentary elections.

“The zloty gained today thanks to the persistently strong economic fundamentals, expectations of monetary easing by the European Central Bank (...) The euro comments are also adding to the gains,” Piotr Bujak, economist at bank PKO BP, said.

President Bronislaw Komorowski, central bank Governor Marek Belka and Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek all said on Wednesday that Warsaw should start discussing euro adoption after next year’s parliamentary election. (Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.