FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TVN's share price in potential tender call at about 20 zlotys-CFO
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 5, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-TVN's share price in potential tender call at about 20 zlotys-CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - TVN :

* The chief financial officer at Polish broadcaster TVN, John Driscoll, said he expects the price in a potential tender call of Scripps Networks Interactive for minority shareholders of TVN at about 20 zlotys per share.

* “SMI has not yet communicated its intentions, but our expecation is that the tender call for TVN shares should be in the range of 20 zlotys per share,” Driscoll told reporters.

* He also said that refinancing of TVN’s debt is unlikely before the takeover of TVN by Scripps Networks Interactive closes, but is possible afterwards.

* TVN shares rose up to 5 percent on the news. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.