FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Polish retailer Etos may call off IPO due to low demand -sources
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
May 5, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Polish retailer Etos may call off IPO due to low demand -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Etos SA IPO-ETS.WA

* Polish clothes retailer Etos may call off its Warsaw bourse initial public offering (IPO), three sources told Reuters.

* Sources cite low demand due to price pressures caused by Etos’ key local rival, LPP.

* IPO was set to be worth around 156 million zlotys ($43.2 million). Private equity firm Abris, which owns 100 percent of Etos, offered up to a third of Etos’ capital.

* Etos’ CEO was not immediately available for comment. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6119 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Koper, Jakub Iglewski and Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.