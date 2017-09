May 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest shoe retailer CCC :

* Deputy chief executive Piotr Nowjalis says aims for 300 million zlotys ($84 million) in profit before taxes this year.

* Last year’s gross profit stood at 225,1 million zlotys. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5857 zlotys) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary)