BRIEF-Bank Pekao says 2015 net may be close to that from 2014
May 12, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bank Pekao says 2015 net may be close to that from 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Bank Pekao SA :

* The chief executive of Poland’s No.2 lender, Bank Pekao SA, told reporters on Tuesday that the bank is on track to achieve a net profit in 2015 close to that from 2014.

* Chief Executive Luigi Lovaglio also said that if the 2015 profit of the bank will be lower than in 2014, the decline will be single-digit.

* Bank Pekao’s full-year 2014 net profit reached 2.715 billion zlotys ($744.73 million). Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6456 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

