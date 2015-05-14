FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat sees 2015 free cashflow at 1.15 bln zlotys
May 14, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat sees 2015 free cashflow at 1.15 bln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat :

* Poland’s Cyfrowy Polsat Chief Financial Officer Tomasz Szelag said on Thursday the company sees its 2015 free cash flow at 1.15 billion zlotys ($321 million), similar to last year.

* Q1 2015 cashflow stood at 86 million zlotys against 144 million zlotys in the same period last year, down on debt repayment and mobile frequency auction deposit. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5799 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Christian Lowe)

