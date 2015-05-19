FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Key owner launches sale of 15.4 pct of Poland's Polenergia
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 19, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Key owner launches sale of 15.4 pct of Poland's Polenergia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Polenergia :

* Mansa Investments begins an accelarated book building of a stake at Poland’s largest private utility Polenergia.

* Mansa puts up for sale 7,000,000 shares amounting to a 15.4 percent stake and valued at around 230 million zlotys ($63.11 million).

* Societe Generale is the deal’s global coordinator, with BZ WBK and PKO BP as joint bookrunners.

* Mansa currently holds 65.6 pct in Polenergia. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6444 zlotys) (Reporting By Wiktor Szary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.