May 20 (Reuters) - Poland’s ING Bank Slaski :

* Fitch downgrades No.5 Polish lender’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to A- from A, outlook stable.

* The downgrade is a result of Fitch's earlier downgrading of ING Bank Slaski's main shareholder ING Bank.