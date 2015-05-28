BRIEF-Poland's Grupa Azoty signs $185 mln loan agreement with EIB, EBRD

May 28 (Reuters) - Grupa Azoty :

* Poland’s Grupa Azoty signed long-term credit agreements with the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) worth a total of 700 million zlotys ($184.57 million)

* It is a part of a 2.2-billion zlotys loan package to finance state-controlled Azoty’s growth until 2020, including further expansion

* Last month, Azoty secured 1.5 billion zloty credit line from a consortium of local banks: BGK, PKO BP, BZ WBK , and ING Bank Slaski Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7925 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Wiktor Szary)