FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Poland's Grupa Azoty signs $185 mln loan agreement with EIB, EBRD
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Cyber Risk
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 28, 2015 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poland's Grupa Azoty signs $185 mln loan agreement with EIB, EBRD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Grupa Azoty :

* Poland’s Grupa Azoty signed long-term credit agreements with the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) worth a total of 700 million zlotys ($184.57 million)

* It is a part of a 2.2-billion zlotys loan package to finance state-controlled Azoty’s growth until 2020, including further expansion

* Last month, Azoty secured 1.5 billion zloty credit line from a consortium of local banks: BGK, PKO BP, BZ WBK , and ING Bank Slaski Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7925 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Wiktor Szary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.