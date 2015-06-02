FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Poland's CCC confirms key shareholder agreed to sell 7.8 pct stake at PLN 170/shr
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 2, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poland's CCC confirms key shareholder agreed to sell 7.8 pct stake at PLN 170/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - CCC :

* Poland’s largest shoe retailer CCC confirmed on Tuesday an earlier Reuters report which said its main shareholder, 5th richest Pole Dariusz Milek, agreed to sell a 7.84 percent stake for 511.7 million zlotys ($137 million), or 170 zlotys per share, in an accelerating book building procedure.

* CCC losing 6.94 percent at 1147 GMT, trading at 173.4 zlotys per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7448 zlotys) (Reporting By Wiktor Szary; Editing By Marcin Goclowski)

