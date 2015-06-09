BRIEF-Global City Holdings to buy own shares at PLN 47.7 each

June 9 (Reuters) - Global City Holdings Nv

* Warsaw-listed cinema operator Global City Holdings (GCH) said on Tuesday it called public bid in which it wants to buy 42.5 percent of its own shares at 47.7 zlotys ($12.93) each, it said in a statement.

* The Netherlands-registered company said it offers to buy 20,769,368 shares.

* Investors may sign up to sell their shares between Jun 29 and Jul 22.

* GCH main shareholder, Israeli firm IT International Theathres that owns 57.5 percent of GCH shares, plans to delist the company.

* Pension funds holding 26.6 percent of GCH capital decided to sell their stakes at the offered price, GCH said in a separate statement.

* GCH shares rise 12 percent on Tuesday following bid, trade at 47.00 zlotys.

* Public bid statement available at: here,wezwanie-do-zapisywania-sie-na-sprzedaz-akcji-spolki-global-city-holdings-n-v--z%C2%A0siedziba-w%C2%A0amsterda;jsessionid=WRQU0eKpsxChFilTtcvN31VH.undefined Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6892 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)