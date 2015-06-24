FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Griffin and Pimco announce tender for 24.5 pct in Echo at PLN 6.75/shr
#Financials
June 24, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Griffin and Pimco announce tender for 24.5 pct in Echo at PLN 6.75/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Poland’s Echo Investment :

* Luxembourg’s Griffin Real Estate and U.S. investment fund Pimco announced a public tender offer to buy 24.5 percent in Polish developer Echo Investment at 6.75 zlotys ($1.81) per share.

* Earlier this year, Griffin and Pimco agreed to buy Polish billionaire Michal Solowow’s 41.55 percent stake in Echo and said they would call on other investors to sell up to 66 percent of the stake.

* On Tuesday close, Echo Investment traded at 6.83 zlotys per share. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7193 zlotys) (Reporting By Wiktor Szary and Anna Koper; Editing by Christian)

