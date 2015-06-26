FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Poland's KGHM to decide on 2nd phase of Sierra Gorda at start-2016
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2015 / 10:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poland's KGHM to decide on 2nd phase of Sierra Gorda at start-2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Poland’s KGHM :

* The miner will decide at the start of 2016 about the potential second stage of exploration at its Chilean mine Sierra Gorda, head of KGHM’s development department Maciej Konski said.

* KGHM will start to consolidate the Sierra Gorda mine into the group’s results starting from the third quarter this year, KGHM’s Investor Relations chief said.

* Sierra Gorda is KGHM’s biggest overseas asset, which made its first copper shipment only last year. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.