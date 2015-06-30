FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GTC to spend 45 pct of share issue proceeds in Poland
June 30, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GTC to spend 45 pct of share issue proceeds in Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Warsaw-listed GTC:

* Commercial real estate developer GTC head says plans to spend around 45 percent of right issue proceeds in Poland.

* The company shareholders approved on Tuesday 140 million share issue, increasing number of shares by 40 percent.

* GTC head says plans to set final rights issue price at the beginning of September.

* GTC head also says if not all current investors participate in the right issue he sees the demand from abroad.

* GTC market value amounts to 2.12 billion zlotys ($564.82 million). Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7534 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

