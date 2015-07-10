FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poland's PZU CEO says his dream to create top-5 Polish lender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (PZU) :

* Andrzej Klesyk, Chief Executive of central Europe’s largest insurer PZU said on Friday his dream is to create a top-5 Polish lender.

* In order to do so, PZU has to buy two-three, maybe four banks, Klesyk said.

* He said he would be guided by commercial considerations only and would only act if it delivered value for shareholders.

* Says he will not take on any Swiss franc mortgage risk in the course of making acquisitions, because that would be tantamount to playing “Russian roulette.” Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Christian Lowe)

