BRIEF-Poland's PZU CEO says his dream to create top-5 Polish lender

July 10 (Reuters) - Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (PZU) :

* Andrzej Klesyk, Chief Executive of central Europe’s largest insurer PZU said on Friday his dream is to create a top-5 Polish lender.

* In order to do so, PZU has to buy two-three, maybe four banks, Klesyk said.

* He said he would be guided by commercial considerations only and would only act if it delivered value for shareholders.

* Says he will not take on any Swiss franc mortgage risk in the course of making acquisitions, because that would be tantamount to playing "Russian roulette."